Mother/Son Self-Storage Team Opens River City Storage in Mason City, IA

Julie Reindl and her son, Matthew Reindl, recently opened a new self-storage facility in Mason City, Iowa. They're planning to host a grand-opening celebration for River City Storage at 785 15th St. S.W. this spring.

