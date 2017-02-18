More anti-Trump rallies planned in U....

More anti-Trump rallies planned in U.S. cities

A second consecutive day of protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's month-old administration will unfold on Friday in cities across the country, with activists urging Americans to skip work and school in a show of dissent. Strike4Democracy, one of the groups organising what it calls the #F17 General Strike, said more than 100 public protests were expected.

