KIAK/Mason City, IA Raises $60,435 For St. Jude
Kudos to ALPHA MEDIA Country KIAI/MASON CITY, IA, which raised $60,435 during its 11th annual "COUNTRY MOOSE CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON," which took place THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16th and FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan 31
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC