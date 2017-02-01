High School Basketball: Heelan @ West (GBB), 2-2-17
The boys are back for their only performance this week to bring you some more exciting high school basketball action. They are headed back to the West gym for the second time in 6 nights as the Wolverines welcome the visiting Crusaders of Bishop Heelan in a girls basketball match-up.
