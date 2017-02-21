Have back pain? Experts say give yoga a try
According to new information released by the American College of Physicians the most common reason people schedule an appointment with their doctor is because of back pain. New guidelines from the American College of Physicians say if you suffer from back pain, especially lower back pain, taking up yoga or getting a massage could be the relief you need from the pain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan 31
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC