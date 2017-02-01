Group voices their concerns on a potential a Collective Bargaininga bill

MASON CITY, Iowa- According to the Iowa State Education Association; a group of teachers, nurses, city and state workers are a part of 180,000 individuals that are at risk of not being able to bargain their contracts if an anticipated 'Collective Bargaining' bill is signed in to law. Around 60 community members from all over North Iowa piled in to a room inside the Mason City Public Library to try and make their voices heard down in Des Moines.

