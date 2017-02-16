get-stolen-stuff-back-vo
MASON CITY, Iowa- After authorities arrested two Mason City Residents for allegedly stealing an instrument, one local music store is looking to educate folks on how you can get your instruments back if they fall in to the wrong hands. Those with Rieman Music in Mason City say every instrument has a serial number that folks should write down, and you should also keep all of your receipts.
