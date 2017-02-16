Floyd County supervisors ask state to...

Floyd County supervisors ask state to improve hog confinement matrix

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Northfield News

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors is asking Gov. Terry Branstad and the Iowa Legislature to make changes in the state's master matrix that is used to regulate concentrated animal feeding operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northfield News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mason City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ... Jan 31 freedomOFchoice 1
Nora Springs History (May '07) Jan '17 Bruce 73
gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08) Dec '16 Miss Rachel Gaylord 50
Select Showing (Jul '16) Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16) Jun '16 Charotte Minded W... 1
May We See You (Apr '16) Apr '16 Been to See 1
News Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15) Apr '16 private guy 19
See all Mason City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mason City Forum Now

Mason City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mason City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mason City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC