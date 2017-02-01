Federal drug charges filed against Mason City man
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Nalan is accused of distributing the drug between April 2012 and September 12, 2016 when he was allegedly caught with meth in his possession. Nalan has entered a not guilty plea and a tentative trial date is set for April 3 in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.
