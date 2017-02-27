Bill Would Remove Licensing Requirements for Several Professions
MASON CITY, Iowa- Lawmakers in Iowa are considering a bill that would remove licensing requirements for several professions including dietitians, barbers, and social workers. Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health registered dietitian Katelyn Nicholson said a license can be crucial for many different professions to show that someone is qualified and trained to provide services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan 31
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC