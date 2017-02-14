Arsonist turned away by Iowa Supreme Court
Miller was found guilty of setting fire to the Subway store on South Illinois Avenue in Mason City on December 29, 2014 and stealing approximately $1,700 from the store safe. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and having to be resentenced on 2nd degree burglary instead of 1st is not expected to change that.
