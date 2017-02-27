Additional Budget Cuts Impact Colleges

MASON CITY, Iowa- Lawmakers announced details Friday about $11.6 million in cuts that will help close a mid-year budget shortfall, which would include an additional $2.7 million cut from Iowa's three public universities and $1.7 million from community colleges. NIACC President Steven Schultz said the extra cuts is going to be an impact of about $87,000 to the community college.

