21 criminal charges against Clear Lake man
A North Iowa man stands accused of a nearly two-month crime wave involving bad checks and stolen debit cards. 29-year-old Elliott Ray Kessler of Clear Lake is charged with five counts of forgery, five counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, 3rd degree theft, 4th degree theft, five counts of 5th degree theft and four counts of theft of lottery tickets.
