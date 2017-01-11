water-is-life-preview-vo

Wednesday

MASON CITY, Iowa- Water is life is an effort started by two groups working to educate folks on the issue of water quality on Wednesday. An 'at will' soup donations will look to raise money for the group "No DAPL" to show disapproval for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

