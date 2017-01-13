Unique fire equipment puts out fire

Unique fire equipment puts out fire

Friday Jan 13

MASON CITY, Iowa- A kitchen fire in a Mason City apartment complex was put out before first responders even made it to the scene thanks to a unique device known as a stove top fire suppressor. All 72 units at the West Point Apartment Complex have the tool attached to the stove hood.

