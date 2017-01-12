Two groups look to educate folks on water quality
MASON CITY, Iowa- Water is Life was held at the the First Congregational Church in Mason City on Thursday with around 30 people donating to help efforts to stop the Bakken Pipeline. Those hosting the event say the at-will donations for the soup super are going towards a group to sue Exon Mobile.
