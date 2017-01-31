Trump continues executive order for LGBTQ workplace protections
KIMT News 3- The White House administration released a statement Tuesday that President Donald Trump will continue to enforce the executive order signed in 2014 that protects the LGBTQ community in the workplace. Many groups including the Human Rights Campaign have expressed concerns that the LGBTQ community could lose protections and rights under the new president.
