Starting the hotel project process over
Mason City, Iowa- After the San Diego development company G-8 Development fail to break ground by the end of November the city of Mason City terminated the hotel agreement forcing them to look for other options. At Tuesday nights Mason City City Council meeting the council voted 4-1 to start looking for other developers who may be interested in the project.
