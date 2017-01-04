Salvation Army Donation Goal

Wednesday

The Salvation Army in Mason City kicked off its annual red kettle campaign in November and wrapped up the fundraiser on Christmas Eve. Their goal for the campaign was to collect 90,000 dollars and organizers tell us they beat that goal, collecting a total of 100,000 dollars.

Mason City, IA

