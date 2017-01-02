Rain and sleet create some slick and dangerous sidewalks
MASON CITY, Iowa- For those who travel by foot they know they need to be careful when the ice and snow start to pile up on the sidewalks. "You need to kind of shuffle, if you shuffle your feet that should be a good job," says Duane Jewell of Mason City.
