Protecting customers from slip and fall accidents
MASON CITY, Iowa- Businesses are salting parking lots to help their customers get inside safely, but slipping can happen even after customers enter the store. Andy Ferguson, assistant manager at Hy-Vee in Mason City, said unfortunately with the wintry weather, snow and water is being tracked inside by people and shopping carts.
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan 5
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec 13
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
