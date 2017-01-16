president-trump
MASON CITY, Iowa- 37 Mason City High School students will be headed to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of the 45 President of the United States, Donald Trump. I'm mostly excited for it because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," says Matilda Lee, a Freshman and Mason City High School.
