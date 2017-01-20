Obama cuts prison terms for a dozen Iowans
MASON CITY, Iowa- On President Obama's last day in office, he shortened prison sentences for a dozen inmates in Iowa serving time for drug charges, including two from our area. Obama commuted 360 sentences on Thursday, bringing the total to more than 17,000 sentences during his time in the White House.
