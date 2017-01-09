North Iowa nurse faces drug theft cha...

North Iowa nurse faces drug theft charges

She allegedly committed the crimes while working at Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar and at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Between November 11 and November 23, Martinez allegedly stole hydrocodone pills on two occasions from a patient at Good Samaritan then falsified the narcotics administration log to conceal the crime.

