North Iowa man arrested for theft and burglary
He is accused of stealing a utility trailer containing lawn care equipment worth $4,200 from in front of 156 Parkridge Drive in Mason City, then going to two barns at 1950 North Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City and stealing property that was inside. Seglem allegedly tried to hide the items stolen from the barns at a family member's house in Hancock County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan 5
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC