North Iowa man arrested for theft and burglary

He is accused of stealing a utility trailer containing lawn care equipment worth $4,200 from in front of 156 Parkridge Drive in Mason City, then going to two barns at 1950 North Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City and stealing property that was inside. Seglem allegedly tried to hide the items stolen from the barns at a family member's house in Hancock County.

