New NextGen Chair at IWDC

The IWDC has announced that Rodney Huber of Huber Supply Company is taking the leadership role for the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative Next Generation Group . He is taking over from Aaron Fischer of the General Welding Supply Company who helped launch INGG in 2013.

