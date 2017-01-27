Need for blood donations
MASON CITY, Iowa- The American Red Cross reports more than 300 blood drives have been cancelled because of the weather this winter, resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 blood donations. The Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive in Mason City looked to put the local supply back on track.
