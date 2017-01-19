natl-popcorn-day-natvo
Kramer Ace Hardware in Mason City popped kernels for their customers who gave a donation that would go to the Miracle Foundation, Salvation Army And Harvest Food Bank Kevin Greiner, store manager says they chose to use popcorn since it is a popular food item for most people and it is going to a good cause. "With the donations that go to the organizations it might help a need that they may have for that time of year like the food bank during November and Thanksgiving time give them a little hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan 5
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC