natl-popcorn-day-natvo

Kramer Ace Hardware in Mason City popped kernels for their customers who gave a donation that would go to the Miracle Foundation, Salvation Army And Harvest Food Bank Kevin Greiner, store manager says they chose to use popcorn since it is a popular food item for most people and it is going to a good cause. "With the donations that go to the organizations it might help a need that they may have for that time of year like the food bank during November and Thanksgiving time give them a little hand.

