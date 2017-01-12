Mason City man accused of lascivious acts
He's accused of touching a girl's genitals in Mason City in February, 2016. Courtier is also facing a charge of public intoxication - 3rd or subsequent offense after he was allegedly found passed out in Mason City yard on November 13, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan 5
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC