Iowa bill would make it easier to opt...

Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids from vaccinations

There are 1 comment on the KIMT story from 19 hrs ago, titled Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids from vaccinations. In it, KIMT reports that:

MASON CITY, Iowa- A proposed bill would make it easier for parents to avoid requirements that their children be vaccinated. The House Human Resources subcommittee approved the bill Thursday and is moving to the full House Human Resources Committee to be reviewed.

freedomOFchoice

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
How bout dat...freedom of choice
Mason City, IA

