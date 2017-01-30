Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids from vaccinations
KIMT reports that:
MASON CITY, Iowa- A proposed bill would make it easier for parents to avoid requirements that their children be vaccinated. The House Human Resources subcommittee approved the bill Thursday and is moving to the full House Human Resources Committee to be reviewed.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 5 hrs ago
How bout dat...freedom of choice
