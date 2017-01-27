ice-rescue-llpkg
MASON CITY, Iowa- A man has been rescued after falling through the ice in Little Cedar River in Mitchell County. Marty Unruh of Stacyville said he was taking his dog Ervin for a routine walk Thursday, when the puppy decided to run on the lake that seemed to be frozen over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan 5
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC