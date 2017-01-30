Guilty plea to federal child porn charges
It looks like a Clarion man is going to plead guilty to federal child porn charges involving a Mason City girl. 24-year-old Jonathan Sebert is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
