Details released in Veal Homicide case
Police documents are revealing more details about what happened when two people were found dead in Mason City in November of 2016. Officers on scene say they received a 911 call from a witness who said Peter Veal had shot his cousin and had pistol whipped him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
