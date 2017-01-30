Charles City Community Schools prepare for upcoming school year
MASON CITY, Iowa- We're just a few weeks into a new year, but for local educators, it's already that time again to start preparing for the next school year. Charles City School District superintendent Dan Cox said he's currently figuring out what the 2017-18 academic school calendar is going to look like.
