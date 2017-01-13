A lot of planning goes in to ice storms

Friday Jan 13 Read more: KIMT

KIMT News 3- Our area is expected to have an ice storm starting Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday morning meaning officials are starting to plan ahead. Those with the State Patrol are the ones who will initiate a tow ban on the interstates, while Sheriff's Offices will set one in place if the rural and country roads become too dangerous.

