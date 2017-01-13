A lot of planning goes in to ice storms
KIMT News 3- Our area is expected to have an ice storm starting Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday morning meaning officials are starting to plan ahead. Those with the State Patrol are the ones who will initiate a tow ban on the interstates, while Sheriff's Offices will set one in place if the rural and country roads become too dangerous.
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan 5
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
