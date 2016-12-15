Unmet Needs Study
Representatives from Iowa's Water and Land Legacy made a stop in Mason City to address some challenges with water quality. In 2010, Iowans voted to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund to pay for clean water and natural resource projects in surrounding communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec 13
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Dec 10
|Steven Gaylord
|72
|Select Showing
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC