Tips to reduce credit card debt

Tips to reduce credit card debt

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: KIMT

MASON CITY, Iowa- A new study from CreditCards.com showed the average household in Iowa and Minnesota have more than $4,000 in credit card debt by year's end. Iowa Heartland Credit Union CEO Cindy Stephenson said the best way to prevent getting too far behind on credit card payments is setting up a monthly budget and sticking to it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mason City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08) Dec 13 Miss Rachel Gaylord 50
Nora Springs History (May '07) Dec 10 Steven Gaylord 72
Select Showing Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16) Jun '16 Charotte Minded W... 1
May We See You (Apr '16) Apr '16 Been to See 1
News Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15) Apr '16 private guy 19
News Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Who Cares 29
See all Mason City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mason City Forum Now

Mason City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mason City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Mason City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC