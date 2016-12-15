The theory of warming up your car
"My husband goes out he just says I better go out and warm up the car this morning and we live out in the country so we don't have to worry about somebody taking our car," Diane Kafer from Manly said. "Go inside the vehicle and crank it up and let it sit for a minimum of two to four minutes," Rod Hungerford from Mason City said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec 13
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Dec 10
|Steven Gaylord
|72
|Select Showing
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC