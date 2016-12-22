Petition on River City bond usage for proposed multipurpose arena
MASON CITY, Iowa- A petition for $18 million in essential purpose corporate bond usage by by the city of Mason City for an urban renewal project has started circulating the town. The bond money would be used for the proposed ice arena and multipurpose arena in the old JC Pennys building.
