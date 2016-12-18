Mitten tree helps locals stay warm
MASON CITY, Iowa- Hundreds of churches in the area were closed because of below zero temperatures Sunday, including service at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mason City. First Congregational UCC Pastor Chuck Kelsey said because of the cold weather, every year, the church has a mitten tree in the building to help provide clothing items to local agencies to give to those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec 13
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Dec 10
|Steven Gaylord
|72
|Select Showing
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC