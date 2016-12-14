MCFD purchase a new Ranger

Wednesday Dec 14

MASON CITY, Iowa- Christmas came early for the Mason City Fire Department after purchasing a new 6 wheel Ranger with funds they received from the IOOF Home. Those with the department say they have been working to raise money for the purchase for the last three years.

