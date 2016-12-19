Mason City man facing assault and imprisonment charges
He is accused of attacking someone at the Gracious Estates Trailer Park. He allegedly confined the person inside a mobile home and struck them with a "tire thumper," causing injuries to the wrist, shoulder and back.
