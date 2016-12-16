Leaving your car idling is illegal in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's something most people do, but Iowa code says "no person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine." "It may be getting to the point where it's a little obsolete but we do have those scenarios that you read about every year in the winter, particularly in the upper Midwest here where people stop somewhere on the way to work to get a coffee and a donut or whatever they're doing and they're out of their car for a second and their car goes rolling down the road with somebody else behind the wheel," Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said.

