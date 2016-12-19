Haugen gets 2-year suspended prison sentence
A former Iowa State Patrol sergeant is facing a two-year suspended prison sentence after admitting to stealing prescription painkillers from a Mason City evidence room. Michael Haugen, 32, admitted to stealing the pills that were seized during criminal investigations and altering documents to conceal it.
