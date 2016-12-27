gift-cards_-spend-or-wait-vo
"When you don't know what to get other people gift cards kind of help you figure out what you want to buy," Zach Welper from Clear Lake said. "I would probably just save it, be able to get what you want later," Carrie Kamm from Mason City said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec 13
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Dec 10
|Steven Gaylord
|72
|Select Showing
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
|Actress Susan Sarandon Campaigns for Sanders in... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Who Cares
|29
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC