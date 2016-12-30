Free for the picking
MASON CITY, Iowa- Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health was awarded a $4,254 grant from the Wellmark Foundation. Dietian Katelyn Nicholson said the money will go towards their Edible Landscapes project to plant trees and shubbery around the county that will provide community members with fruits and vegetables to pick at no cost.
