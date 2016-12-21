Car Seat Safety Check in Mason City Canceled Due to Weather
The Mason City Fire Department says Saturday's car seat safety check has been canceled due to impending winter weather. The event was scheduled to take place at Schukei Chevrolet, 721 S. Monroe Ave., in Mason City from 12-4 p.m. You can schedule a safety check by calling Mason City Police at 641-421-2716 or Mason City Fire at 641-421-3640.
