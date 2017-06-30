Two years after: Residents, volunteer...

Two years after: Residents, volunteers remember CSX

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Jeff Hower with his wife Julie and son Aiden stand near the site of the 2015 CSX train derailment in June 2017. Judy O'Dell shows a frame like the one health officials used to take samples of honey for testing after the CSX train derailment two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knox County Sheriffa s Office partners with ICE... 3 hr South Knox Hombre 4
Is At Benton Case closed? 3 hr Butter 1
surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13) 5 hr Billy Bob 59
News Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house ... 9 hr ThomasBeckett 5
News Car Accident at Airport Auto Auction, 1 dead, 1... (Oct '08) 15 hr Terry smith 6
News One injured after East Knoxville shooting 19 hr Paul Kersey 2
bikers against child abuse (Apr '13) 21 hr ProfessorJackass 18
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,112 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC