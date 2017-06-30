Theft suspects arrested after officer...

Theft suspects arrested after officer recognizes vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Anthony Lynn Simerly, 31, Grove Street, Maryville, was charged with three counts of theft over $2,500 and a count each of identity theft, altering a license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was also served with an outstanding warrant out of Knox County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house ... 11 min Just Thinking 3
News Car Accident at Airport Auto Auction, 1 dead, 1... (Oct '08) 1 hr Terry smith 6
News Knox County Sheriffa s Office partners with ICE... 3 hr TN Politics 3
News One injured after East Knoxville shooting 5 hr Paul Kersey 2
bikers against child abuse (Apr '13) 8 hr ProfessorJackass 18
News Police: Teenager sought in double homicide rela... 8 hr ProfessorJackass 4
Tennessee Democrats 11 hr Gas Tax 36
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC