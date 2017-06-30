Remediation continues for groundwater...

Remediation continues for groundwater contaminated by CSX derailment

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Employees of Amec Foster Wheeler prepare for a third round of injections in November 2016 to deal with groundwater contamination at the site of a CSX derailment in Maryville. A solution of sodium hydroxide and sodium per sulfate is pumped into injection wells to break down acrylonitrile that spilled from a tank car in July 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jennifer Adams The photographer (Sep '16) 50 min Saysay 8
sensitive crackheads 53 min truthteller 1
News Knox County Sheriffa s Office partners with ICE... 6 hr South Knox Hombre 4
Is At Benton Case closed? 6 hr Butter 1
surveillance drones flying over knox and other ... (Mar '13) 8 hr Billy Bob 59
News Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house ... 12 hr ThomasBeckett 5
News Car Accident at Airport Auto Auction, 1 dead, 1... (Oct '08) 18 hr Terry smith 6
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC